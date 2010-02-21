Sum It Up - Lite

By B.C. Apps |

A complete mind game for those who like puzzles! If you are addicted to Sudoku then heres a challenge for you! Add Columns/Rows/Diagonals to achieve the sum to the bottom and right red region number. Adjust your numbers to reach the goals and Win! - 2 Levels in Lite version!- Timing and Top Scores!- Saves all data, so dont worry about answering a call or replying to a text!- Great thinking game for small waiting periods!- Sum It Up Lite has limited time for completion.* Coming soon: Name Entry and List of Scores***Two Levels - in Sum It Up - Lite***Easy: Helpful region in yellow to show you what your sum of the blue region is. This will get you into the puzzle with less addition needing to be done.Hard: More difficult in needing to find the diagonal sum of the blue region. Also brings out your math skills as there is no help in adding them for you.---May switch between &#34;Easy&#34; and &#34;Hard&#34; freely without needing to restart---Enjoy!Please take this app as a small app to enjoy. Any additions you would like please feel free to leave your comments of adjustments.
LicenseFree
File Size683.59 kB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 3.1.2 or later., iTunes account required

