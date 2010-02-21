A complete mind game for those who like puzzles! If you are addicted to Sudoku then heres a challenge for you! Add Columns/Rows/Diagonals to achieve the sum to the bottom and right red region number. Adjust your numbers to reach the goals and Win! - 2 Levels in Lite version!- Timing and Top Scores!- Saves all data, so dont worry about answering a call or replying to a text!- Great thinking game for small waiting periods!- Sum It Up Lite has limited time for completion.* Coming soon: Name Entry and List of Scores***Two Levels - in Sum It Up - Lite***Easy: Helpful region in yellow to show you what your sum of the blue region is. This will get you into the puzzle with less addition needing to be done.Hard: More difficult in needing to find the diagonal sum of the blue region. Also brings out your math skills as there is no help in adding them for you.---May switch between "Easy" and "Hard" freely without needing to restart---Enjoy!Please take this app as a small app to enjoy. Any additions you would like please feel free to leave your comments of adjustments.