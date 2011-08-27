iSoccerFor2 (The First Foosball Game)

By Alfredo Delli Bovi |

iSoccerFor2 is the ultimate mini-soccer game for your iPhone and iPod touchChallenge your friends to become the champion of this game simulating a real match of "table soccer":- Control the handles with your fingers- Use the accelerometer to cheat the match- Double tap in the center to pause- Shake your iPhone/iPod Touch while it's paused to active "Apple Ball"Watch this video about iSoccerFor2 http://it.youtube.com/watch?v=tnOLqxRPsjcAnd contact me via mail alfredo.dellibovi@gmail.com if you have any ideas or problems
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size3.12 MB
Version1.1.2
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

