iSoccerFor2 is the ultimate mini-soccer game for your iPhone and iPod touchChallenge your friends to become the champion of this game simulating a real match of "table soccer":- Control the handles with your fingers- Use the accelerometer to cheat the match- Double tap in the center to pause- Shake your iPhone/iPod Touch while it's paused to active "Apple Ball"Watch this video about iSoccerFor2 http://it.youtube.com/watch?v=tnOLqxRPsjcAnd contact me via mail alfredo.dellibovi@gmail.com if you have any ideas or problems