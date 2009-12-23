Cluck It! Lite

Done crossing like a frog? Time to cross like a chicken!Representing the pinnacle of road crossing action, Cluck It! Lite presents a taste of the the original #1 game.WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT THE FULL VERSION:#1 Game in Kuwait!#3 Arcade Game in Hong Kong!&#34;This game is highly addictive and enjoyable which makes a dangerous combination.&#34; - App Inspectors&#34;you can&#39;t go wrong with this one.&#34; - ImNoSuperManINCREDIBLY SIMPLE AND ADDICTIVE- Get the baby chicks to school on time.- Amazingly easy to learn single touch controls.- But don&#39;t get boxed in, and watch out for roadworks! TIPS- Hood Hop for bonus points by crossing in front of cars.- Chain Hood Hops for even more bonus points.- But don&#39;t run out of time while playing chicken!- Compatible with OS 2.2.1 and 3.0 or later- Master the Lite version, then update to the full version for over 50 levels of up to 8 lane high speed challenge, plus 5 &#34;star&#34; levels. OpenFeint coming soon.ABOUT US- Curious Bear Productions Pty Ltd is based in sunny Brisbane, Australia.- The Senior Producer and Lead Artist of Destroy All Humans! 2: Make War Not Love join forces with the Lead Designer of Happy Feet to bring you Cluck It!- Let us know what you think! Leave a review, give us feedback, or send us an e-mail. We&#39;re always happy to hear what the community is interested in seeing.FOLLOW USCuriousBearProductions.comtwitter.com/TheCuriousBear
