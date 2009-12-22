This is the lite version of ChocChocPop, the sweetest Match-3 game ever on App Store! With the chocolate theme and the fun gadgets, it offers you a completely new experience in Match-3 genre!This lite version features 7 levels of the Classic game mode and 25 levels of the Puzzle game mode. The full version has an extra Arcade game mode for more hardcore challenge and a lot more levels for all the game modes.Help Emily to sort out the chocolates in her candy shop and discover new chocolate types to play with. Come and have some chocolates. It's so sweeeeeeeet!!!*** Limited time special offer for the full version *** For a limited time only, you can get the full version of ChocChocPop for just half price!