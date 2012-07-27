ArtDraw lets you bring ideas to life. Its fun for both adults and kids alike.You dont have to be an artist to enjoy ArtDraw for iPad, the ultimate app for both professional and hobby painters to create beautiful drawings. You can make your own images. You can use Art Draw whenever you feel creative and want to use your imagination for drawing.Create your masterpiece using a variety of useful features: - use an intuitive and simple interface - showcase your drawings using the gallery - pick up where you left off to complete your artwork - choose the perfect color using a variety of included colors or create your personal palette with the color picker - choose from a selection of stickers with sounds to create a brand new effect and interactivity not possible on paper - fix your missteps with the eraser After creating your masterpiece you can share it with friends and family: - save it to your photo library so you can show and share it later - post it to Twitter so you can share it with close ones, like your family and friends - email it to share it with others - post it on Weibo so you can share it with your followers and the entire world