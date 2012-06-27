Often while learning science and mathematics, a particular concept or an idea does not fall in place as it is difficult to visualize or understand. This app is an answer to these barriers which through its interesting 3D animations enables student in overcoming them. 'Eureka.in' is an award winning product with global awards like 'Worlddidac' and World summit to its name. It was also a finalist at 'Codie awards' 2012.'Eureka.in' is a digital library of 3D animated content catering to K12 curriculum of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Each topic in this app is a unique combination of creative learning resources like Text, Video, Quiz, Web-Link, Images and Key terms. Its visually appealing and educating videos facilitates better understanding and longer retention. Even abstract concepts like the structure of DNA, complex physical laws and intricate chemical bonds become absolutely clear and concrete. Along with learning it also brings an element of excitement and entertainment to studies. In a nutshell, this app steers students imagination in the right direction to explore and actively discover unique solution.