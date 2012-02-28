This animation program averaged 9.82 out of 10 and is chosen as a number one TV animationeveryone wants to watch again. It reminds mom and dad of their childhood so it is called Emotion Recovery project.[Barnacle Lou] It brought a lot of attention because a well-known talent Sin-aera narrated in warm and friendly tone just like mom and kids interact with each other. Emotion Recovery project which touches your heart with warm pastel colors.Visit the world, the barnacle town, where you can make whatever you imagine come true. - elected as the 2008 SBA & EBS Ani Frontier - received the 2009 Republic of Korea animation grand prize Barnacle Lou is the Emotion Recovery project animation which intends to improve EQ forwhole generations who are living in a digital society. Through playing imaginative gameand art, it provides emotional stability and help to have positive attitude for lifeby giving confidence. Contents- Barnacle Lou's opening and ending video- Character introduction (barnacles Lu, Bella, keururu, Ferro, Jambo)- It consists of 54 Barnacle Lou films. About M-flare's apps- Hello Cocomong 1~4 - Cocomong Hidden Catch 1~2- Magic Hanja Hidden Catch- Han touch (the most popular edutainment app)