Plan Your Schedule - Teacher Assistant is your personal business helper. This app has all the functions to allow you to manage your timetable easily and arrange all the classes in a way which is perfect for you. WORKFLOW ORGANIZATION- Create schedules and follow them- Calendar mode for your convenient work- Plan your classes easily- Calculate income for private lessonsHANDY EDITOR- Add name, date&time of the class- Set duration of your working day- Different colors for each lesson- Repeat schedule every day/week/month/year- Copy or delete created lessons easilyAPPLE WATCH SYNCHRONIZATION- Keep track of your schedule- Choose any date of the event- View the details of the classPlan your week ahead and always have the schedule on your device! Use Plan Your Schedule Teacher Assistant to make your life easier and increase your productivity level.