This app offers different sets of questions for users who are trying to elevate their math and science skills. Set 1 provides math addition, multiplication, subtraction, and division questions. Set 2, 3, and 4 provide much more advanced science and math problems to solve. Actual user level can be between 5 and 17 years of age but everybody is welcome to try it as there are many bonus questions made available for "extra credit". The questions and sets change frequently so it is never the same set of questions and there is no need to update the app to make the new sets available. Enjoy and good luck!