By ColaKey |

Currently on Sale! 50% Off, Don't miss it!Object Flashcard is an application containing over 150 nicely designed object flashcards to help your kid study and learn more vocabulary. The application has a Study Mode for your child to study the 150+ objects, as well as a Quiz Mode for them to practice. This is an excellent App for you to study with your children!The application is optimized for iPad, iPad2, iPhone4, iPhone 3G/3GS & iPod Touch.WHAT YOU WILL EXPECTThis application has the following features: An interface to preview all Objects in one view The ability to bookmark selected Objects for easier reference A Quiz Mode for your Children A Random Mode for you to challenge your children An Object search engine Offline browsingThis application is proudly presented by ColaKey LLC.
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size4.77 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

