Currently on Sale! 50% Off, Don't miss it!Object Flashcard is an application containing over 150 nicely designed object flashcards to help your kid study and learn more vocabulary. The application has a Study Mode for your child to study the 150+ objects, as well as a Quiz Mode for them to practice. This is an excellent App for you to study with your children!The application is optimized for iPad, iPad2, iPhone4, iPhone 3G/3GS & iPod Touch.WHAT YOU WILL EXPECTThis application has the following features: An interface to preview all Objects in one view The ability to bookmark selected Objects for easier reference A Quiz Mode for your Children A Random Mode for you to challenge your children An Object search engine Offline browsingThis application is proudly presented by ColaKey LLC.