IMPORTANT: THIS APP READS IN POLISH LANGUAGE!We will submit more languages in next few days.-- Just take a picture and this app will read out the text inside of the image for you!Currently it supports only Polish language, more version are about to come.Imagine seeing a sign with polish words on it with important information such as telephone numbers, addresses or names. Take a picture and send it through application to our Main Server - it will read it out loud for you! No effort required! We are still working on algorythm, in version 2.0 application will not require internet connection!Try it and give us an feedback!Accuracy of the reading depends on the quality of the picture, for best results try to always use clear images.