ABC Animated Alphabet - For iPad

By 9195-7985 QUEBEC

Every letter is unique animation. 3D animated. Numbers included. Fully sounded. For kids to have fun and LEARN at the same time. Touchable and Playable. Great experience for babies, toddlers and pre-school kids. Use to to tell the stories. Have fun!A - for AirplaneB - for BeeC - for CarD - for DogE - for ElephantF - for FrogG - for GiraffeH - for HorseI - for IslandJ - for JeepK - for KangarooL - for LetterM - for MusicN - for NurseO - for OwlP - for PolicemanQ - for QuestionR - for RoosterS - for SamuraiT - for TankU - for UmbrellaV - for VillageW - for WalkX - for XmassY - for YellowZ - for Zero
