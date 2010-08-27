Look up complete conjugations for 12 of the most widely used Spanish verbs: Verbs include: beber, conocer, contribuir, dormir, entender, escribir, estudiar, introducir, invitar, leer, llamar, ofrecer, olvidar, pensar, poner, realizar, sentir, ser, tener, venir, ver. Each verb includes its English translation as well as the full conjugations in 15 tenses plus gerund and past participle. Features: Full conjugations in 16 tenses: gerundio, participio de pasado, presente de indicativo, imperfecto de indicativo, pretrito, futuro, condicional simple, presente de subjuntivo, imperfecto de subjuntivo, perfecto de indicativo, pluscuamperfecto de indicativo, pretrito anterior, futuro perfecto, condicional compuesto, perfecto de subjuntivo, pluscuamperfecto de subjuntivo, imperativo Useful Tips help you remember important aspects of Spanish Test Prep Tips written by Spanish language professors help you ace the test Text messaging shortcuts in Spanish so you can text your friends in Spanish! MyVerbs lets you save the verbs youve studied and go back to review them Have some fun with verbs playing the Berlitz Spanish Verb Game, included in this free app. Match the right Spanish verb to the English word, put the verb in the bucket, and get points!