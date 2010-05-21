Bold Type Media: Anatomy and Physiology I is a study app to help you master first semester college level Anatomy and Physiology. This app will save you hours of writing out your own flash cards. You wont have to buy all those bulky, expensive, index cards or carry them around. With this app, there is no misplacing or having those hand written cards all out of order. This app has over 2000 flash card style terms to learn, and they are organized into the following subjects. Human OrganismChemistry of LifeCellHistologyIntegumentary SystemBones and Bone TissueSkeletal Gross AnatomyArticulationsMuscular SystemMuscle Gross AnatomyNerve TissueSpinal Cord and NervesBrain and Cranial NervesIntegration of Nervous SystemSpecial SensesAutonomic Nervous System This app has a Search mode and Study mode. You have the ability to turn off the terms that you know so you can focus on the terms that you need help with.This application is intended to prepare you for lecture exams in Anatomy. It has no graphics, but is loaded with plenty of description of the terms you need to know to master the subject.This application requires no network connection and you can study Anatomy and Physiology anywhere at anytime.