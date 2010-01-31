Russian Word of the Day is a Russian study tool designed to help you learn a new Russian word every day.Learning a new word every day is a simple and fun way to improve your language skills without becoming frustrated or overwhelmed.Missed yesterday's word? Want to take a sneak peek at what's going to come tomorrow? Use the Previous/Next buttons to freely navigate through the full list.Be careful of other study apps which may require a network connection in order to function. This app requires no network connection, allowing you to study anywhere. Perfect for travelers who may not have connectivity at all times.