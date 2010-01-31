Russian Word of the Day! (FREE)

Russian Word of the Day is a Russian study tool designed to help you learn a new Russian word every day.Learning a new word every day is a simple and fun way to improve your language skills without becoming frustrated or overwhelmed.Missed yesterday&#39;s word? Want to take a sneak peek at what&#39;s going to come tomorrow? Use the Previous/Next buttons to freely navigate through the full list.Be careful of other study apps which may require a network connection in order to function. This app requires no network connection, allowing you to study anywhere. Perfect for travelers who may not have connectivity at all times.
LicenseFree
File Size488.28 kB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 3.0 or later., iTunes account required

