Please note that a VR headset is required for this experience. Purchase yours here: http://bit.ly/lvr-cardboardFor the first time ever, you can use your phone to take a self-guided on site tour of Athens, Greece, the greatest tourist destination of them all. Experience this immersive VR whilst you visit the Acropolis and the Agora, or do it all from the comfort of your own home or classroom.Lithodomos VR has painstakingly recreated the Acropolis, Parthenon and Athenian Agora in virtual reality, allowing you to step back in time and visit, and explore, these cultural icons in all of their original splendour and glory. You will be transported to the most important parts of ancient Athens and delve deep into the Acropolis. You will interact with its artefacts to hear their stories and get a view of the site that has not been possible for thousands of years.You commence your experience where democracy began and you can directly engage with the greatest philosophers the world has ever known, and from here you can easily navigate your journey from place to place.Visit, music halls, grand temples, ancient colonnades and take control of the order in which you view all of the sites. You are the conductor of this tour, and you can choose to listen to the entertaining and educational audio guide.This immersive Lithodomos VR experience is not just engaging and entertaining, but it contains factual content of great historical significance. Every detail has been researched, approved, and is backed-up by archaeological evidence. It is perfect for tourists who are visiting (or planning to visit) Athens and is designed for students learning about ancient Greek history, Athens or Archaeology. It is also perfect for people who want to find out more and take their first foray into VR (virtual reality).Turn back time. See Athens now, the birthplace of western civilisation.