Boost your Linux+ LPIC-2 201-450 readiness with this app based on bestselling Sybex study guide by Steve Suehring. Practice tests cover 100% of exam objectives.PRACTICE TESTS QUESTIONS: 300+ realistic practice questions with in-depth explanations.Multiple practice and mock tests to assess your exam readiness. Tests are randomly generated every time you take the test. Take often to be better prepared for the real test.BOOKMARKS: Bookmark difficult questions and access them easily later.TEST PERFORMANCE: Check your test performance improvement over time.The practice test questions thoroughly examine:1. Capacity Planning2. Linux Kernel3. System Startup4. Filesystem and Devices5. Advanced Storage Device Administration6. Networking Configuration7. System MaintenanceABOUT THE LPIC-2 Exams 201-450LPIC-2 ( Exam codes 201-450 and 202-450 ) is the second certification in LPI's multi-level professional certification program. The LPIC-2 will validate the candidate's ability to administer small to medium-sized mixed networks. The candidate must have an active LPIC-1 certification to receive LPIC-2 certification, but the LPIC-1 and LPIC-2 exams may be taken in any order.Prerequisites: The candidate must have an active LPIC-1 certification to receive LPIC-2 certification, but the LPIC-1 and LPIC-2 exams may be taken in any orderAbout the AuthorSteve Suehring is an Assistant Professor of Computing and New Media Technologies at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Steve has worked as an editor for LinuxWorld Magazine, and has written several books on a variety of technologies, including JavaScript, Linux security, Windows Server certifications, Perl, and others. Steve has worked at a large Internet provider in both systems engineering and security roles, and has also worked at a Fortune 1000 company helping to providing architectural direction on numerous initiatives.