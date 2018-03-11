Boost your Linux+ LX0-103/LPIC-1 101-400 readiness with this app based on bestselling Sybex study guide by Steve Suehring. Practice tests cover 100% of exam objectives.PRACTICE TESTS QUESTIONS: 300+ realistic practice questions with in-depth explanations.Multiple practice and mock tests to assess your exam readiness. Tests are randomly generated every time you take the test. Take often to be better prepared for the real test.BOOKMARKS: Bookmark difficult questions and access them easily later.TEST PERFORMANCE: Check your test performance improvement over time.The practice test questions thoroughly examine:1. System Architecture2. Linux Installation and Package Management3. GNU and Unix commands4. Devices, Linux Filesystems, Filesystem Hierarchy StandardABOUT THE LPIC-1 Exams 101-400LPIC-1 (Exam codes 101-400 and 102-400) is the first certification in LPI's multi-level Linux professional certification program. The LPIC-1 will validate the candidate's ability to perform maintenance tasks on the command line, install and configure a computer running Linux and configure basic networking.The LPIC-1 is designed to reflect current research and validate a candidate's proficiency in real world system administration. The objectives are tied to real-world job skills, which we determine through job task analysis surveying during exam development.About the AuthorSteve Suehring is an Assistant Professor of Computing and New Media Technologies at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Steve has worked as an editor for LinuxWorld Magazine, and has written several books on a variety of technologies, including JavaScript, Linux security, Windows Server certifications, Perl, and others. Steve has worked at a large Internet provider in both systems engineering and security roles, and has also worked at a Fortune 1000 company helping to providing architectural direction on numerous initiatives.