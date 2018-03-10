Rubik's game has never been this easy. do yo know that playing a rubik's cube game is easy?Rubik's cube game is one of most interesting and most played all over the world. have you ever finished completing this rubik's cube game color perfectly? If you haven't this Rubik's cube trick is an ultimate answer for you to have. This rubik's cube trick application contains how to solve a rubil's cube, so whenever you find a rubik, you can complete the the game, since you learn how to solve a rubik's cube from this application.be a rubik's master by practicing how to solve a rubik's cube, in every moment you find a rubik cube, and show your skill to your friends , and they will be amazed and hilarious.This application is purposively made to show you how to solve a rubik's cube in a rubik's cube game.first, prepare your rubik's, this rubik's cube trick is for playing a 3x3 rubik cubesecond, you need to check that your rubik's already randomized.the next steps will be shown by the picture. so look closely and remember the steps.The context sensitive help follows this method of solving:Step 1: The White CrossGet the white cross. This step is intuitive and can be perfected with practice.Step 2: First LayerComplete white layer properly by snapping the corners into placeStep 3: Second LayerUse the F2L Right and F2L Left algorithm to solve the second layerStep 4: Yellow Cross (F U R U' R' F')Use this sequence multiple times until you get a yellow cross. At each stage, the cube needs to be oriented properly. At this stage the context sensitive help will guide showing how to hold the cube and the sequence to perform.Step 5: Proper Yellow Cross (R U R' U R U U R' U)The cross in the previous step might not match with the centre pieces. Use the above sequence to swap the yellow corners until all the centres are matched. Again, the context sensitive help will guide you.Step 6: Position Corners (U R U' L' U R' U' L)In this step, we need to place the corners in the correct position, orientation might be wrong. The context sensitive help and the status indicator will inform how many corners are placed correctly as well as the sequence to perform.Step 7: Orient Corners (R' D' R D) x 2 or 4# complete tutorial with pictures of rubik which are so easy to practiced# the tutorial is so easy that a beginner is able to do it by himself.# application is designed beautifully and easy to use for everyone.what are you waiting for? install this rubik's cube trick application and get ready to easilty solve a rubik's cube and dazzle your friends, family and colleagues with your new skill in how to solve a rubik's cube in every single rubik's cube game.