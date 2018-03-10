NCLEX PRO

NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) is an examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States. There are two types, the NCLEX-RN and the NCLEX-PN. The NCLEX exam is taken after an individual graduates from a school of nursing, in order to receive his or her nursing license. A nursing license gives an individual the permission to practice nursing, granted by the state he or she has met the requirements for.NCLEX Questions (PN&RN) is designed with 2 categories:1. NCLEX-PN2. NCLEX RN**Features*** MCQ with Detailed Solution* Simple and Elegant.* Helpful in NCLEX-RN AND NCLEX-PN Nursing Examination.* Also helpful in MOH, HAAD, SLE, USMLE, QCHP and similar Examinations.This application helps you achieve your Goals.All the Best..!
