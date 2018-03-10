If you want to improve your English grammar greatly, this application is for you. Doing these tests with explanations, you can improve your English grammar from Beginner to Advanced - totaly Free.You will not see only tests. You will also see explanations for each test and we will provide the lesson for each question. It will help you to understand your weak points and improve your knowledge greatly. It's for all levels - Beginner, Elementary, Pre-Intermediate, Intermediate, Upper-Intermediate, Advanced. You will learn English grammar step by step (from simple topics to more difficult ones).There are 8888 English tests on English grammar (555 different English topics - it covers all grammar). It's a full English grammar course (the most complete version with all English grammar aspects you need to know). There are 10 tests in each topic with explanations and 15 in the last topic.You will be doing tests and studying at the same time (with the help of the explanations). It's a very intensive and effective English grammar practice. It's perfect for self-study. For more practice, you can do these tests as many times as you need (the tasks will be in a new order again and again). There are also big tests (mixed tests) on different subjects which help you to memorize and practice everything more effectively to get the maximum result.The structure of the application is the following:Beginner - Pre-IntermediatePresent Simple 1-16Past Simple 17-38Future Simple 39-42Present Continuous 43-57Basic Structures 1 58-73Modal Verbs 74-91Passive Voice 92-107Conditionals 108-120Basic Structures 2 121-143Short Answers 144-163Basic Structures 3 164-187Adverbs and Adjectives 188-206Numbers and Prepositions 207-221Tag Questions 222-245Infinitive, Verb+ing 246-266Articles 267-281Phrasal Verbs and Indirect Questions 283-295Basic Structures 4 296-309Intermediate - AdvancedEnglish Tenses and Passive Voice 310-362Passive Voice and Tenses Revision 363-384Conditionals and Modal Verbs 385-398Prepositions 399-420Reported Speech 421-451Questions and Adjectives 452-468Word Formation 469-498Phrasal Verbs 499-518More Advanced Structures 519-555