100 words for kids is an interactive picture book and memory game made for toddlers and small children. It will entertain and help your toddler or kid to learn the names of common things they encounter in their daily life using image cards / flash cards. The app can also be used by non english speaking to learn word and the english pronunciation. Tap the picture to hear the word pronounced in English.Features:- Fun toddler memory game with 3 levels- 100 Beautiful and eye catching pictures- Professional pronunciation- Simple and intuitive navigation- No advertisementA perfect sound touch kids book with pronunciation / voice for early learning using flash cards on your phone or tablet. Great for the 2 years old. The app is specifically designed with toddlers or babies in mind with a simple and intuitive navigation between the different pictures. Use this app to stimulate your child language skills and abilities.The words are from these categories:- Animals (zoo, farm and jungle)- Cars and vehicles (on land, air and sea)- Fruits and vegetables (normal and exotic)- Music instruments (trumpet, guitar, drums etc.)- Nature and things outside (lake, moon, beach)- Kids toys (doll, car, train)- Food (pizza, pasta, salad)- Numbers 1 to 10- Colors- Clothes (shoes, trousers)The app uses real pictures which is much easier for your baby to relate to compared to drawings or animated images.For non native English speaking the app can be used to teach your child the names of common objects the and thereby get a good start in learning English as second language (ESL).We are continuously expanding the range of themes of learning apps and games for children. If you want to get the latest news on apps like us on http://www.facebook.com/kidstaticapps.How does it work? Simple, even a baby can do it! Touch the screen with your finger and swipe to go to the next page of the book or use the big kid friendly buttons. The image will be shown and its name will be played.Afterwards, click or tap the picture to hear the sound. Infants love to hear the sound and names of the different words.We advise you to sit along with your child to enhance the learning experience or entertainment even more. Toddlers will learn the names associated with the images and stimulate their motor skills.The app is not only for toddlers. Older kids loves to hear and learn more what is on the pictures and thereby increasing their vocabulary and possible the intelligence.The app features carefully selected photos and has been tested on both toddlers, kids and parents.Got any questions or ideas for improvement. Send a mail to contact@kidstatic.net. We want you to provide the best interactive learning app available.Kidstatic aims at delivering educational apps and games for toddlers and kids in a simple and intuitive manner.