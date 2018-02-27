Use the Augusta University Events app to find out what events are happening and find out how you can get involved on campus!- Sort by campus organizations hosting events- Find events tagged with your favorite activities- Add events to your calendar so you don't miss out!Powered by Presence. Presence provides a web and mobile platform to universities and colleges to help increase student engagement, assess involvement, allocate funding efficiently, and improve retention through simplifying and digitizing processes, collecting, structuring, and analyzing involvement data, and provides tools to help reach and engage more students.