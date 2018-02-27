Bring the world of ideas to life in the classroom with the Learn English with TED Talks app from National Geographic Learning, in partnership with TED.Learn English with TED Talks is a supplemental resource for students enrolled in English language learning programs. This video-based language learning app helps learners understand and discuss powerful ideas from TED Talks.With easy-to-use classroom resources, Learn English with TED Talks supports any English language curriculum and inspires learners to find their own voice in English.- Powerful ideas from TED Talks motivate learners to find their voice in English at each level of fluency.- Viewing support and practice activities on the app support language learning at four levels.- Instructor resources make it easy to use TED Talks in the classroom in as little as thirty minutes.NOTE: students must be enrolled in an official English language program that is using Learn English with TED Talks.