Dear parents, we want to give you the possibility to have a free glance at our app "Connie's Math Games 1st Grade" with this LITE version . We hope you and your kids enjoy learning Math with Connie!FULL VERSIONConnie lets your child experience plenty of great adventures in the Knight's Castle while practicing all of the important math problems taught during the first year at school. The app was developed in cooperation with educationalists and designed specifically to enable playful learning.HIGHLIGHTS- Nine learning areas, unlocked by completing them in a defined order.- Various difficulty levels to adapt the learning games to the child's current knowledge.- Individual feedback and learning hints.- Three-tier reward system for long-term motivation.LEARNING AREAS1. CountingThe dragon Merlin gets red spots from sneezing. And they don't disappear until your child has counted them all.2. Number sequencesTreasure chests are stacked in the treasury of the Knight's Castle. The treasurer has numbered them and cast a spell so that they can only be opened in the right order.3. More, less or equalFelix the mouse wants to get to his girlfriend Emily. Unfortunately, there are a few gaps in the battlements that prevent him from reaching his damsel. Your child is asked to help by slotting the correct symbol (greater than, less than or equal to) into a gap on the wall between a series of numbers.4. AddingThe king and the queen keep their crowns in a shelf. They need your child to help them add them all up.5. Breaking up numbersTwo canons are used to practice breaking up numbers. Your child is asked to load the canons in such a way that the numbers on the balls add up to a certain number.6. SubtractingSammy the spook makes some of the knights' helmets on the shelf disappear during the witching hour. Your child is asked to subtract the transparent helmets from the opaque ones in order to solve the task.7. Swapping placesThe residents of the castle have gotten their clothes mixed up on laundry day. To solve the exercises, your child is asked to find the swapping tasks that belong together and then calculate the results.8. Inverse equationsThe bats need to be put to bed. Your child is asked to find the matching pairs of bats with the same math problems and then calculate the inverse equation in each case.9. Bridging through tenIn this math problem, knights help your child to solve addition and subtraction equations by breaking down the summand/subtrahend to ten and then adding/subtracting the rest.