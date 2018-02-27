There is a long tradition of singing in four part harmony, but the practice is quickly dying away. The purpose of this app is to make it fun and easy for people to learn how to sing these songs in parts again. It's actually not a hard skill to develop, and with a little effort the tradition can be revitalized before it dies away.Using the app is simple:- Select a song to practice by choosing it from the menu.- Mute or unmute any part by tapping the S (soprano), A (alto), T (tenor), or B (bass).- Quickly move forward or backwards through measures in the song by swiping left or right.- Adjust the tempo of the song by grabbing the tempo in the corner and expanding it to the left to increase the tempo, or down to decrease the tempo.- Pause and unpause by tapping the pause/play button at the top of the screen.App Features:- Isolate each part (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) so that you can easily learn a part individually.- Mute/unmute each part to listen to the different parts in any combination you like.- Follow along with traditional music notation. Helpful for those who already read music, and can help those who don't to quickly learn!- Adjust the tempo at any time while practicing.- Pause, rewind, and retry a segment you just can't get.- Over 70 total songs included - choose from Amazing Grace and other hymns, Christmas and Easter songs, and patriotic songs!