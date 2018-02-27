***FOR ATTENDEES ONLY***This container app provides conference apps that allow you to view the schedule, presentations, exhibitors and speaker details from the conferences. Users can take notes adjacent available presentation slides and draw directly on slides inside the app. Note-taking is also available in the posters and exhibitors modules.Additionally, users can share information with attendees and colleagues with in app messaging, tweeting and emailing.
|License
|Free
|Version
|1.0.0
|Operating System
|Android