Iron beads are fun for children of all ages. Lose your imagination in creating flowers, hearts, cartoons, small or big designs and much more. Follow the colorful examples and enjoy!I'd never seen them until my daughter brought home her creations from school. I thought it was kind of odd that she would be spending her time lining up little pieces of plastic on a board and then having the teacher iron them together. When I tried making one, I discovered how fun and worthwhile an activity it could be.Help your child as a parent and you will be surprised how fast the children will pick up the game. Fuse beads are plastic beads of several different colors made to "fuse" together when ironed.Let your creativity go and try alternative colors or add small changes. Let the youngest play and be surprised with the results.Take a picture and post the creation online. Happy faces will follow and your family and friend club will enjoy.This kid puzzle needs a set of fusible beads like perler or hama or pyssla or nabbi. Start with a basic set and have fun exploring. The step-by-step instructions are intended to let your kids get more out of these beautiful toys. Most perler, hama, pyssla or nabbi beads come with limited instructions. These instructions will help you to get the most out of the toys. There are also alternative sets available.If you like to create and draw, then this puzzle game is definitely for you! Have fun with these great constructions.Features:- Easy and clean user interface- Free puzzles- Nice graphics- For all ages- Share creations on social media