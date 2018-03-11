Welcome to a new app of canvas painting ideas for the walls in your home. This app will focus on bringing you easy painting ideas that you can make by yourself in practically no time. As you will be able to see in this app, the easy canvas paintings are very simple, yet they make extremely good decorations for your home. Designs like the ones featured in this collection are the perfect choice for a new home with empty walls but that is not even the best part. No, the best part about creating your diy canvas painting is that firstly, you are going to separate some time for yourself where you can express your creativity while also saving a lot of money and decorating your home with this canvas painting ideas application.The number one mistake all beginners make is buying a pre-stretched canvas or canvas board from a discount book store and not unwrapping the cellophane from it. The number two mistake is leaving the canvas white when they start painting with canvas painting ideas.The first technique in painting is to cover the white canvas with one solid paint color which is called a 'toned ground'. It can be called a 'toned ground' or 'colored ground' as it can be used in drawing and painting. Using a colored ground does a number of fantastic things that are not to be underestimated when starting to learn how to paint. It can transform your paintings by making them look more professional, increase the speed in creating your paintings and give you a fool-proof method of creating a tonal mood in your work...Different artists throughout the ages have used toned grounds in their work, from Turner to Jack Vettriano.In this app you will also find:simple canvas paintingsdiy canvas paintingeasy things to paint on canvasdiy canvas artpainting ideas for beginnerseasy canvas paintings for beginners step by stepart painting ideaseasy canvas painting ideas for beginnerscute canvas paintingssimple easy paintingsCanvas has become the most common support medium for oil painting, easy canvas painting ideas, replacing wooden panels. It was used from the 14th century in Italy, but only rarely. One of the earliest surviving oils on canvas is a French Madonna with angels from around 1410 in the Gemaldegalerie, Berlin. Its use in Saint George and the Dragon by Paolo Uccello in about 1470, and Sandro Botticelli's Birth of Venus in the 1480s was still unusual for the period. Easy painting ideas for country houses were apparently more likely to be on canvas, and are perhaps less likely to have survived. It was a good deal cheaper than a panel painting, and may sometime indicate a painting regarded as less important.When it comes to expressing your creativity freely, opting for a subject such as canvas painting ideas seems like a viable option. Art in its many forms has a great ability which can be easily underestimated. It can get under your skin without you even noticing it, becoming an essential part of our beings and daily life. Every single DIY project you start has the potential to become a work of art if enough dedication spirit and love is being given. Painting in general has been proven to exude calming effects, thus providing a wonderful method of relieving daily stress and disconnecting from the outside world.As a beginner in the canvas painting world, one must accept from the very start that a set of basic rules apply here as in any other domain in order to obtain the desired end results. So today we'll be starting with a set of basic rules revolving around easy Canvas Painting Ideas and the right choices you should take to start on the right track your easy canvas painting projects. Enjoy!