Simple application for painting and drawing designed for people of all skill levels, who love to draw.Have fun with your friends and family exchanging doodle art.Sketch and show your creativity with colors.> FEATURES- Make your phone or tablet a drawing board.- Draw on any photo from your gallery.- Color picker which allows you to control the opacity of the chosen color.- Choose the size of the brush.- Save the image on your device.- Share your amazing art with any of your friends!