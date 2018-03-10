Welcome to Furious Staring Lion Theme!Furious Staring Lion Theme is a launcher theme with Furious Staring Lion live wallpapers and designed icon packs. Download and apply Furious Staring Lion Theme for free to decorate your Android phone in Furious Staring Lion Theme style, you will get a 3D weather and 3D clock to enjoy a 3D theme visual and interactive experience. Furious Staring Lion Theme is designed for better using experience.Furious Staring Lion Theme is designed especially for Launcher users. Long press to activate each theme's unique set of theme live interactive effects. You will be amazed by the endless surprises.What's more for you to download the fierce imperial Furious Staring Lion Theme?1. Cool gold lock screen with roar color. fierce imperial wallpaper will be there once you swipe up the hell lock screen. This provides security for your privacy.2. Using Furious Staring Lion Theme will automatically apply sorting function. Sort your apps into folders and make your desktop tidy.3. Furious Staring Lion Theme with gold fierce imperial icon designs for 56 popular apps4. fierce imperial Furious Staring Lion Theme app icon packs give your phone a brand new look5. Stunning interface: 3D Motion weather forecast plus Furious Staring Lion wallpapers and hell app icons, vivid and lovely.7. Dozens of 3D templates with high-tech effects present you 3D feel.Features of Free Furious Staring Lion ThemeUse Furious Staring Lion , no need to root, you can easily protect apps from peepers by hiding them in special folders.Furious Staring Lion Theme has world leading 3D transition effects on screens and folders, elegant and simple in switching and screen navigation.hell screen locker protects your phone from strangersHere comes the new fierce imperial roar theme! With hell Furious Staring Lion Theme wallpaper and delicate icons, making your phone more attractive.Furious Staring Lion Theme DIY themes: be a designer and create your own theme here!What's more for you in downloading the fierce imperial Furious Staring Lion Theme?Theme Center: various free themes, like the popular and luxury gold theme, a list of cool 3D, neon theme and lovely audio themes.Wallpaper Center: offering HD wallpapers of different styles and Furious Staring Lion Theme Live wallpapers. Thousands of HD wallpapers will be updated daily for your choice.DIY theme center: you can share your own gold hell theme with your friends for fun.More fierce imperial roar weather show effects, providing a pleasant interface of weather forecast.Â¦ Features:Rich in theme content, such as tech, 3D, cool, cute, cartoon, neon, etc., and more.Themes, wallpapers and icons of different styles will be updated daily, offering a wide range of choices based on your preference.New high-tech features will be added constantly.Before installing Furious Staring Lion Theme, you have to install our launcher first.If you love this theme, please rate and let us know your favorite features! Furious Staring Lion Theme is created to make your phone unique!