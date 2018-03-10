Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme is a launcher theme which has beautiful Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme wallpapers, Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme lock screen themes and a Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme app icon packs. This beautiful theme is specially designed for people who loves Kawaii Anime Girl. Download and apply Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme for free to give your Android phone some style. And regardless of your phone's model, whether it's Samsung or Huawei, Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme is designed to let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience.Main Features of Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme:3D ThemesWe provide various kinds of 3D themes, our main themes include 3D technology, 3D koi live, 3D mechanic and the 3D atom theme. We also have a variety of festivals related 3D themes with dynamic and sound effects, such as our Christmas and Halloween theme. Furthermore the Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme also includes 3D weather and 3D clock functions.Live WallpapersThere are plenty of 3D live wallpapers, including the gold rose live wallpaper, 3D live waterfall wallpaper, Dandelion live wallpaper and many more. You can also design and customize live wallpapers by yourself, and you can even sell them online to other users to earn some extra cash! Our live wallpapers have many gestures and particles to make your phone look cool.Other Features of Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme:Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme App lock protects your apps' privacyAnime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme screen lock (locker) protects your phone from intrudersStunning 3D transition effects with Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme live wallpaperSmart locker and Charge Master to optimize your phone's performanceUse Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme DIY function to create and customize your favorite themesBeautiful Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme and weather backgroundsAnime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme app icon packs to give your phone a complete makeoverCompatible with all Android phone including Sony, HTC etc.How to apply the Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme?To apply the theme, please install our launcher first. Apply the Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme, to make your phone faster, orderly and cool. The original app icons, clock and weather theme of your phone will be replaced by the Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme. We have designed many customized themes for popular apps, these include camera apps, social apps, entertainment apps, useful tools and messenger apps. Our app also provides you thousands of themes from other categories, namely cartoon and anime themes, graffiti themes, gold themes, pink themes, black themes, love themes and many more. All of our beautiful themes are free and available at Google Play Store. Download and apply Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme now! There are more sports (football, basketball), games and other beautiful themes waiting for you!Thanks for using our Anime Cute Kawaii Girl Theme . You can show your favour and support by giving great ratings and comments below. Thanks!