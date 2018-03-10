Kitty Coloring Book is a free drawing and color game for kids and adults specially who love to color, draw and paint the colorful Kitty.This app contains many beautiful Kitty drawings optimized for most of android devices and tablets!KITTY COLORING BOOK & DRAWING BOOK GAME FEATURES:100% Free applicationFinger Coloring Experience by dragging your finger on the screenEasy color pickerHigh quality coloring kitty color pagesIncluded beautiful coloring book and drawings of kittyProvided blank page to draw and color/paint your imaginationCreate your own drawing on blank page and fill your favorite colorChoose a variety of color pencilsFlexible pencils sizesPinch to Zoom in/out to color every corner of pictureUndo/Redo features to save your timePick an eraser to erase your mistakesSave your painted pictures to your galleryNice doodling & coloring experienceShare your creations with friends and familyNo required internet connection for this appKids & Adults can draw, paint and color with their imagination and fun. Let your kids be creative by downloading this free coloring game that help you draw & color beautiful kittyLet's download this free color & drawing book game and start coloring now!