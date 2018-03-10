Silly putty is that gooey, stretchy, bouncy stuff that's fun to squish and pop. It was accidentally invented during World War II, when American scientists were trying to create synthetic rubber. You don't need make a trip to the store to get your own ball of putty, because we've found the simplest ways to make silly putty at home! You can use a combination of glue and liquid starch, borax, or laundry detergent. A cornstarch and dish soap mixture works, too. Pick the recipe that fits best with the supplies you have at home, grab a little glitter if you want, and start cooking up your own silly putty!Using Glue and Liquid StarchPour 1 bottle of clear school glue into a bowl. Purchase a 5-ounce (147-milliliter) bottle of clear school glue. Unscrew the cap and pour the glue into a mixing bowl.[1]Add a few drops of liquid watercolor or food coloring. This will give your silly putty extra color. Stir in a few drops, then add more if you want a deeper or darker color. If your glue already has color and glitter in it, skip this step.[2]Add in some glitter, if desired. How much glitter you add is entirely up to you. For best results, use the extra-fine scrapbooking glitter, and not the chunky craft kind. If your glue already has glitter in it, skip this step.[3]Play with the putty. Silly putty is similar to slime or Gak, except that it is more firm. You can stretch it and bounce it. When you are done playing with it, put it into a plastic, zippered bag. You can also use a plastic box with a tight-fitting lid.Using Glue and BoraxSqueeze a small bottle of clear school glue into a bowl. Purchase a 4-ounce (118-milliliter) bottle of clear school glue. Open up the cap, and squeeze everything into a bowl. Make sure that you use the basic, all-purpose kind of school glue and not the "washable" kind. The washable kind of school glue does not work as well.Add some color and glitter, if desired. Squeeze in a few drops of food coloring. Next, add in a few spoonfuls of extra-fine glitter. Stir everything together until the color is even and the glitter is spread evenly throughout.Using Glue and Laundry DetergentPour 8 ounces (240 milliliters) of school glue into a bowl. Make sure that you use the regular, all-purpose type of school glue and not the washable kind.[10] You can use clear, glitter, or white school glue.Add some color and/or glitter, if desired. If your glue is clear or white, you may want to add some color and/or glitter into it. You will only need a few drops of food coloring or liquid watercolor. How much glitter you use is up to you. A few spoonfuls of extra-fine glitter will be plenty.Finish kneading the glue. Once the glue starts to ball up, you can knead it with your hands. This will help the glue pick up more detergent and turn into putty.Play with the putty. Squeeze it, squish it, and let it ooze through your hands. When you are done playing with it, put it into a resealable container, such as a plastic box or a zippered bag.