It's a rainy day in Wuzzleburg, and Wubbzy and his friends are stuck playing indoors. To pass the time, they pretend to live in a kingdom complete with beautiful princesses and brave knights. When Daizy's princess crown is accidentally broken, Widget uses the Storymaker 3000 to transport her and Wubbzy into a magical world filled with friendly trolls, enchanted meadows and beany-beanstalks so she can find a sparkly new crown! Wubbzy and the Princess was developed by Cupcake Digital in partnership with the producers of the Emmy award-winning Nick Jr. TV series Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!.FANCIFUL FEATURES100+ beautiful animations, plus every page is bursting with playful sounds effects and engaging interactionsInteractive, educational, action-packed games designed for kindergarten preparation! Learn 1,2,3s with Princess Counting, practice sight words with Beanstalk Hop and polish off math skills with the Crown Jewels game! For fun playtime, Gem Match is filled with tons of sparkly jewels. Three storytelling modes: Read To Me, Read & Play or Just a Book for quiet reading timeCreativity kicks into high gear with fun coloring pages straight from the story Get moving with dance-along music videos!EDUCATIONAL PLAY The Common Core Corner details educational experiences infused within the app to help prepare children for the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for kindergartenA Grown-ups Corner offers thoughtful questions designed to spark open-ended conversation and reinforce reading comprehensionCupcakeDigital.com provides more ways for parents and caregivers to enhance the app experience for kids. Free downloadable activities encourage further practice of CCSS skills, including handwriting, sight words, number and letter recognition. Plus, the site includes a Parents Guide for practical tips to help your child get ready for school.