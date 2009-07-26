This work has been carefully selected to fit in with the theme of our ongoing work to help people from all walks of life regardless of age, creed or nationality to achieve what they want in their lives, I trust that you enjoy and prosper from studying this book. 95% of all human problems stem from a negative mind. This figure includes such traits as timidity, domestic discord, business failure, bad memory, tenseness, unhappiness, worry, etc. You can do something about it while you sleep. You are a mind with a body attached, not a body with a mind attached! Realize this and you are on your way to self-mastery. This is the new approach to the Conscious Mind through the other level that never sleeps, the Creative Mind. What you will discover is priceless. This book shows how to use the deepest thinking part of you, while you sleep, to get whatever you want out of life . . . money, personal influence, love, respect and admiration.