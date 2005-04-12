BookBox is a Web-based jukebox of digital books in languages from around the world. It synchronizes the text, audio, and visual media to create an educational and entertaining reading experience for children and even adults who still have a child in them. Read the story about a family that hopes to save their livelihood with the whispering palms.
