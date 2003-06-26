XBRL Fast Lane

By Carama Invest |

Download
Download
This e-book discusses a development that is changing the face of business reporting. These changes will manifest themselves in several ways. Some impacts will be on the cost-saving side by more rational handling, and some changes will impact business logic, market transparency, and credit judgments by financial institutions. XBRL is a transnational, major global economic event.
LicenseFree
File Size508.69 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows Me Windows 98 Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 3.x/95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All