Cutting Planner is 2D and 1D cutting optimization software. It efficiently cuts rectangular materials such as panels, plywood, boards, sheets, glass, coil materials, metal and saves time and money. Cutting Planner calculates a highly efficient cutting plan for cutting materials using shearing or panel saws in furniture manufacturing, sheet metal processing, and other manufacturing industries. When cutting out board material from plywood or aluminum plate, are not you suffering like a puzzle? With Cutting Planner, you do not have to rely on skilled craftsmen. There is no time to think about the cutting procedure and you can start working immediately. We will save materials cost, waste cost, energy cost, management cost, and time.