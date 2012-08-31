Back-Stage is a booking package developed for Artists and Venue's of the entertainment industry. Keep track of bookings, enquiries, entertainment industry contacts. Generate booking sheets and confirmations. Easy to use interface. Keep track of bookings and enquiries. Import Venue data to booking form. Warn on double bookings. Keep track of industry contacts. Printable bookings sheets (or export to pdf). Quick insert of unavailable dates. Print confirmation (or export to pdf). Booking filter and search.