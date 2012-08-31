Back-Stage 2013

By Evolution Software |

Download
Download
Back-Stage is a booking package developed for Artists and Venue's of the entertainment industry. Keep track of bookings, enquiries, entertainment industry contacts. Generate booking sheets and confirmations. Easy to use interface. Keep track of bookings and enquiries. Import Venue data to booking form. Warn on double bookings. Keep track of industry contacts. Printable bookings sheets (or export to pdf). Quick insert of unavailable dates. Print confirmation (or export to pdf). Booking filter and search.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size85.1 MB
Version1.0.0.0
Operating System Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows Vista Windows Windows XP Windows Server 2008
System RequirementsMicrosoft .NET Framework 4.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All