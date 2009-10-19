Project Time Czar

By Logic Foundry |

Download
Download
Do you have to keep track of time on multiple projects? How much time do you waste keeping up with the fractions of time spent on different projects through the course of the day or week and how much could you have charged for that wasted time? The Project Time Czar is a windows mobile 6 application that will help keep track of those fractions of time on the device that goes with you more than any other (your mobile phone).
PriceUSD14.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size480 kB
Version1.10
Operating System Windows Mobile 6.x Mobile Windows Mobile 5.x Windows Mobile Windows Mobile

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All