Do you have to keep track of time on multiple projects? How much time do you waste keeping up with the fractions of time spent on different projects through the course of the day or week and how much could you have charged for that wasted time? The Project Time Czar is a windows mobile 6 application that will help keep track of those fractions of time on the device that goes with you more than any other (your mobile phone).
|Price
|USD14.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|480 kB
|Version
|1.10
|Operating System
|Windows Mobile 6.x Mobile Windows Mobile 5.x Windows Mobile Windows Mobile