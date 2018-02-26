Want a live chat of what the National Weather Service sends out? Well here is a good app for you! If you are a weather enthusiast, storm chaser, and/or storm spotter this is a good app for you to!What does this app do? This app allows you to connect to your local National Weather Service office and receive alerts from them in the message window (Tornado Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, ect.)With this app you can get the alerts from the NWS before it airs on WX Radio, Radio Stations, and TV Stations!