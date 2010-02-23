The App METEOMONT has been developed by the ITALIAN NATIONAL SNOW and AVALANCHE WARNING SERVICE to acquire information about weather and snow, to consult the avalalnche bulletin and to use some useful tools for mountain and backcountry users, already published on the website www.meteomont.org.The App has been organized to meet different users' demand, from less expert to professionists, from the ordinary to the backcountry skier, from the observer to the forecaster or the civil protection personnel.Avalanche bulletins report the avalanche danger on a regional scale. Meteomont App use doesn't extempt users from seriously and carefully assessing the local danger and the individual slope under their own responsability.Users' personal assessment can be considerably different from the danger level reported in the bulletin. Remind that avalanche danger is equivalent to a danger of death.Data, information and forecast provided by Meteomont App could be erroneous and/or inaccurate and/or incomplete. Meteomont service is not responsible for any damage or injury to things or people caused by an incorrect use of the information provided by the Meteomont App.Meteomont Service reserves the right to partly or totally change or remove the contents or discontinue the service without notice at any time.