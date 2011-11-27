Weather information for the Spanish region of Galicia.Check the release news in the menuTHE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.Source: www.meteogalicia.esRecent changes:Fixed a bug with advertisementContent rating: Medium Maturity
|Price
|CAD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|417.32 kB
|Version
|2.5
|Operating System
|Android 2.2 Android Android 2.1
|System Requirements
|Compatible with 2.1 and above.