OTempo - Galician weather

By Rubn Lpez |

Download
Download
Weather information for the Spanish region of Galicia.Check the release news in the menuTHE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.Source: www.meteogalicia.esRecent changes:Fixed a bug with advertisementContent rating: Medium Maturity
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size417.32 kB
Version2.5
Operating System Android 2.2 Android Android 2.1
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.1 and above.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All