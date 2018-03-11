Ludo, is a strategy board game for two to four players with family, friends & kids, in which the players race their four tokens from start to finish according to the rolls of a single die.Ludo is a head of board game. everyone can play ludo game like kids, young and old age people. Ludo is a mind game and Ludo is one type of puzzle game.Ludo game is also called as board games,Race game or Dice game. Ludo classic is an online multiplayer version of popular classic free game Parcheesi.The game is played between 2 to 4 players and you have the option of playing the game against your friends, or even against people from around the world. With plenty of features, Ludo Game brings you a really unique gaming experience.Features :-- Play with facebook Friends online.- Play With People around world.- Chat and send Emoji while you play the game.- Ludo Game is Download for Free!- Ludo is a king of board game.- Ludo is a also known as difference name like chopat, Pacheesi.- Daily Magic Chest. Open to win up to 50K Coins everyday.Whoever gets all four tokens to the end first is the winner. However, each move can only be made based on the number decided by casting a six-sided die, and each token can only move out of their home by casting a six. Additionally, the competition factor of the games is upped by the fact that while moving if another player's token lands on the same square as your token, then your token will automatically be sent back home and you'll need to roll a six again.Ludo free games are perfect mixture of logic games and board games. Download this Ludo and make it a fun game! Challenge your mind with this tricky and creative game.