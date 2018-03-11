Download Analyze your Chess Pro now, to have accurate analysis of your chess games at your fingertips and bring your PGN files to life.Features:-Intuitive user interface-Multiple chess themes-Support for tablets-Import chess games in PGN format from internal storage of your device-Import chess games in PGN format from Dropbox-Import chess games in PGN format from SD card-Paste chess games in PGN format from clipboard-PGN specification support (comments, NAGs, tag pairs, recursive annotation variations etc)-Games Explorer with advanced filtering-Analyze a chess game displaying inaccuracies, blunders and suggesting better moves.-Analyze a chess position-Configurable number of engine variations (lines of thinking) during analysis (MultiPV)-UCI chess engine support-Open Exchange engine support (Komodo 11, Stockfish 8, Chiron, Texel, Senpai etc)-Chess Engine Management (install/uninstall/activate engine)-Short/Long algebraic notation support for chess moves-Auto replay games-Move List Navigation-Edit games (comments, move assessments, recursive annotation variations, tag pairs)-Share game as text or GIF via email, Twitter etc-Share position as FEN or image via Messenger, WhatsApp etc-Copy game or position to clipboard-Try out your moves and/or variations in an imported PGN game-Collection of 50 high quality grandmasters games included-Chess opening detection for any game (including games without ECO tag)-Engine options (parameters) configuration for chess engines (both OEX and UCI)-Partial games (chess tactics, chess endgame positions, incomplete games) support-Receive PGN game using Share from other apps-Receive chess position using Share from other apps (using FEN notation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forsyth%E2%80%93Edwards_Notation)-Paste FEN or PGN game-Record chess games (entire games, partial games, tactics) in PGN format-Set up chess positionAnalyze your Chess - PGN Viewer, the free version of Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer, is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lucian.musca.chess.analyzeyourchess&hl=en.Free vs Pro version- Pro version does not contain ads- In the Pro version, you can install any number of chess engines (both OEX and UCI)- In the Pro version, game analysis (either by time or by depth) is not limited.- In the Pro version, you can load PGN files from SD card- In the Pro version, you can paste PGN file and/or FEN from clipboard- In the Pro version, you can configure engine options (parameters) for any chess engine (Hash, Threads etc.)- In the Pro version, you can receive FEN or PGN game using Share from other apps- In the Pro version, you can record chess games (entire games, partial games, tactics) in PGN format- In the Pro version, you can edit tag pairs- In the Pro version, you can set up a position visuallyKeywords: PGN, UCI, FEN, ECO, SAN, chess, check, checkmate, mate, stalemate, PGN viewer, PGN reader, PGN editor, PGN browser, UCI engine, chess GUI, analyze chess, chess engine, chess training, famous chess game, chess database viewer.