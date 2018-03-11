Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer

By Lucian Musca |

Download
Download
Download Analyze your Chess Pro now, to have accurate analysis of your chess games at your fingertips and bring your PGN files to life.Features:-Intuitive user interface-Multiple chess themes-Support for tablets-Import chess games in PGN format from internal storage of your device-Import chess games in PGN format from Dropbox-Import chess games in PGN format from SD card-Paste chess games in PGN format from clipboard-PGN specification support (comments, NAGs, tag pairs, recursive annotation variations etc)-Games Explorer with advanced filtering-Analyze a chess game displaying inaccuracies, blunders and suggesting better moves.-Analyze a chess position-Configurable number of engine variations (lines of thinking) during analysis (MultiPV)-UCI chess engine support-Open Exchange engine support (Komodo 11, Stockfish 8, Chiron, Texel, Senpai etc)-Chess Engine Management (install/uninstall/activate engine)-Short/Long algebraic notation support for chess moves-Auto replay games-Move List Navigation-Edit games (comments, move assessments, recursive annotation variations, tag pairs)-Share game as text or GIF via email, Twitter etc-Share position as FEN or image via Messenger, WhatsApp etc-Copy game or position to clipboard-Try out your moves and/or variations in an imported PGN game-Collection of 50 high quality grandmasters games included-Chess opening detection for any game (including games without ECO tag)-Engine options (parameters) configuration for chess engines (both OEX and UCI)-Partial games (chess tactics, chess endgame positions, incomplete games) support-Receive PGN game using Share from other apps-Receive chess position using Share from other apps (using FEN notation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forsyth%E2%80%93Edwards_Notation)-Paste FEN or PGN game-Record chess games (entire games, partial games, tactics) in PGN format-Set up chess positionAnalyze your Chess - PGN Viewer, the free version of Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer, is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lucian.musca.chess.analyzeyourchess&hl=en.Free vs Pro version- Pro version does not contain ads- In the Pro version, you can install any number of chess engines (both OEX and UCI)- In the Pro version, game analysis (either by time or by depth) is not limited.- In the Pro version, you can load PGN files from SD card- In the Pro version, you can paste PGN file and/or FEN from clipboard- In the Pro version, you can configure engine options (parameters) for any chess engine (Hash, Threads etc.)- In the Pro version, you can receive FEN or PGN game using Share from other apps- In the Pro version, you can record chess games (entire games, partial games, tactics) in PGN format- In the Pro version, you can edit tag pairs- In the Pro version, you can set up a position visuallyKeywords: PGN, UCI, FEN, ECO, SAN, chess, check, checkmate, mate, stalemate, PGN viewer, PGN reader, PGN editor, PGN browser, UCI engine, chess GUI, analyze chess, chess engine, chess training, famous chess game, chess database viewer.
PriceUSD4.49
LicensePurchase
Version1.1.5
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All