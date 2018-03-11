Welcome to Fill Wooden Block 8x8 - a fun and classic block game!Place the pieces into board. Once you fill in a vertical or horizontal line, it will disappear, freeing up space for new pieces.Game will be over if there are no space for any the given blocks below the board.How to play Fill Wooden Block 8x8: Wood Block Puzzle Classic- Drag the blocks to move them.- Try to fit them all in the row or column. Then the block will be cleared and you get the score.WHY CHOOSE THIS BLOCK PUZZLE?- Wooden style blocks- Exquisite Game Interface!- Easy to play, and classic brick game for all ages!- It is all FREE and No Wifi Need!- Support leaderboard.- Block Puzzle Classic.This is a fun and classic addictive wood-style block puzzle game, worth hundreds of hours to keep you challenged and addictive. It will improve your cognitive abilities such as attention, concentration and logic reasoning. if you ever love hexagon brick puzzle & merged dominoes game, you will love this.Share the fun with your family & friends and enjoy wood-style puzzle together!