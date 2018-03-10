Do you have Ubongo, Tumult Royale, Imhotep, the nominee for "Spiel des Jahres" or the "Kennerspiel des Jahres" Exit? You want to learn how to play it but don't have the time or desire to deal with reading through all the instructions?Well, how about simply having all the rules explained to you via narrated animations?Learn how to prepare the game and get started without reading the rules booklet. Learn other Kosmos games without reading the manuals.Note: This app serves similar functions for other well-known board games from Kosmos.Features:*** Animated Tutorial ***With audio narrations and 3D animations, this app explains all the rules for the games, including the variations for all the possible numbers of players, in an easy linear manner that requires little reading, so that you can start playing almost immediately!*** Additional Functions ***For the EXIT games you will find a timer including an atmospheric sound track.The app also includes a timer for Tumult Royale that allows you to replace the hourglass included in the game. You can also vary the time allotted for the tax collection phase. Just look for "Timer" in the main menu.In Ubongo, there is an animated assistant to find the solution to any of the tasks given in the basic game.*****Questions, suggestions and feature requests?We look forward to your suggestions!Mail to: apps@kosmos.de*****