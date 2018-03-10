TAP, BLAST & COLLECT THE CANDIES!The ultimate matching puzzle game with unique gameplay! It's Candy Blast time!Join the fun world of Bruno bear and help mrs Mala collect the colorful candies, jelly and many more!Match two or more candies of the same color to clear the level and collect the stuck candies. But be careful! It is not that easy to save all the candies while your moves are limited! Your talent in solving puzzles will be your best tool while playing this super addictive game. No more crushing candies, breaking diamonds, crunching numb to get farming royalty."Dream of collecting... not jewels, but consumer for the wicked candies, most incredible sweets, don't you? Grab a can of soda; you'll need it to wash down all the jelly beans and sugar candies!Discover prince's colorful candies from icy land to regeneration cheeky! Play with the sweetest toys that will amaze you! Crunch all the same colored cubes by using various boosters such as brick-busting blasts, rechargeable power-ups and many more!Candy Monster Blast Features:Amazing progress and unique gameplayArchive 3 crowns each level to get charm gifts.So many levels with delightful puzzlesEasy and fun to play but challenging to masterDash to the most complex puzzles in the app world, match threes, and rush to the exquisite top!Become the ultimate crusher of greedy and digger.Note: The purchases in the in-game store are optional and meant to make game progress easier. A Wi-Fi or mobile Internet connection is needed to play the game -- you can't do it offline."