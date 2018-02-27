Mac Mahjong is a full featured, fun, and challenging mahjong solitaire game designed from the ground up exclusively for Macintosh computers. Mac Mahjong supports high resolution displays with extra-large, beautifully rendered and easy to read tiles. Mac Mahjong includes multiple tile sets, backgrounds, and game layouts.
|Price
|USD9.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|16.18 MB
|Version
|1.0.3
|Operating System
|Macintosh
|System Requirements
|<ul><li>macOS High Sierra </li><li>macOS Sierra </li><li>OS X El Capitan </li><li>OS X Yosemite </li><li>OS X Mavericks